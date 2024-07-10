For Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, walking in the Vogue World 2024 fashion show alongside pal and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was “hilarious.”

Jefferson, 25, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the experience and his longstanding “chemistry” with Burrow, 27, at the Receiver premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 9. (Receiver, which follows NFL players Davante Adams, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jefferson during the 2023 season, will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, July 10.)

“With our history at LSU, and just the chemistry we built there, it’s always cool to relive those moments, to chill with him, to talk with him, to be around him,” Jefferson told Us, referencing his and Burrow’s time together at Louisiana State University before going pro. “It’s always been cool and genuine vibes all around. To see him step outside his comfort zone a little bit and walk in the show, it was definitely hilarious. It was great to see him step outside the box.”

Jefferson and Burrow were a must-see at the high-profile event, which took place on June 23 over the iconic Place Vendôme in Paris. Burrow showed skin in a backless suit by Peter Do as Jefferson turned heads in a structured black blazer with satin lapels and wide-leg pants.

Following the event, Jefferson shared snaps from the runway via Instagram, writing, “I guess I’m a model now.” Burrow also took to social media, sharing BTS snaps from his catwalk debut. “With @VogueMagazine doing some new things,” he wrote alongside the carousel. (He previously told Vogue that he said yes to the modeling moment to “grow as a person,” noting, “I think the crossover between fashion and sport is going to continue to grow.”)



In addition to their modeling debut, Jefferson and Burrow indulged in French cuisine and sat front row at the Amiri show.