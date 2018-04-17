Vivica A. Fox has seriously hustle. So much hustle that she wrote a book about it. The actress and author stopped by our offices to chat about her new project, Every Day I’m Hustling and she shared everything she carries with her in her uber glam Celine bag so that she can stay productive and fabulous while she’s on the go and on her grind. Consider it a how-to kit for what to carry to look gorgeous and be a boss who is super efficient at the same time.

Check out what she carries with her including her favorite lip gloss, the hand sanitizer tip she picked up from Dr. Ox and more of her beauty, makeup and life secrets below!

Investment Piece

“This is my bag and it is a Celine. It was an expensive little investment there, but it’s my everyday bag and I wear black and silver a lot, so it goes with everything.”

Electrolyte Essentials

“First off, Gatorade, I love me some Gatorade. I like it in the blue, orange and yellow flavors.”

Paparazzi Ready

“Always a pair of glasses. These are Tiffany glasses — you never know if paparazzi is going to be stalking you, so if you don’t have your makeup done, throw on a lip. Hello, it works … you know, just in case they catch you.”

Stay Charged

“I always have a Mophie, which is like a super-duper charger. To be honest with you, this thing right here holds about ten charges and always comes in handy because during the day. I’m always on my phone returning emails. Every day I’m hustling.”

Ziplock Pharmacy

“But, this is like a little mini Ziploc full of needs. Okay, if I get a headache, if … I got anti-inflammatories in here. I’ve got Airborne. I’ve got Purell wipes. I’ve got Wite-Out in there because I’m busy and, hey, you never know what may happen.”

Lippie Options

“I love Burt’s Bee. You know, I’ll tell you why I love Burt’s Bee because now, they’ve got them in different colors, from a little sparkly, red, orange, all kind of things, and they are lip shimmers with a natural shade and with a little pop in there for you. And then I also always got to have my Sisley diamond lip gloss in there as well too. Pop that up in the middle to keep my lips looking juicy.”

Datebook Diva

“I’ve always got a datebook or like a little journal because sometimes, I just kind of get a little busy and I’m old fashion. You know, some people love to put everything in their phone. I’m old-fashioned. I got to write. It’s like having scripts, so that I can make like I’ve got things in order. I know what’s happening. Also, to make sure when my money’s come in.”

Face Wipes Forever

“I always have, like, wipes. I love Burt’s Bee’s rose. Oh, my God. I love the smell of rose.”

Sanitizer Savior

“Jao hand sanitizer. So this is really good because I learned today from Dr Oz that you have to have 60% alcohol in sanitizer for it to be effective. So, this has 60% alcohol in it and a moisturizer — and it’s got a little lavender smell to it.”

Mirror, Mirror

“Always have a little pocket mirror. It says, ‘Laughter is the best cosmetic.’ That’s my theme for 2018. Live, love, laugh. And then make sure that you don’t have anything in your teeth. Check those lips.”

Booksmart

“And last but not least Every Day I’m Hustling, by Vivica A. Fox. It’s a good read you guys. There’s 19 life lessons in here in a five-part series. Enjoy!

