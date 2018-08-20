There’s something about the MTV Awards that spurs the stars to bring it with their most daring, fun, bold looks, and tonight’s red carpet is the perfect example. Coming at Us live from Radio City Music Hall in NYC, it was a parade of shimmering dresses, out-there outfits, and sleek suits that brought a refreshing boss-babe vibe.

And, as always, a few managed to rise above the rest, securing themselves the title of best dressed of the night. Our picks: Millie Bobby Brown, Jasmine Sanders, Karlie Kloss, Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez. Read on for details!

VMAs 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

5) Brown looked sophisticated beyond her 14 years in a sleek black two-piece Rosie Assoulin outfit, Christian Louboutin shoes and Jennifer Fisher and Alison Lou jewels.

4) Sanders wowed in a slinky metallic Dundas minidress with Brian Atwood shoes and a L’Afshar clutch.

Statement Sleeves Were the Surprising Trend That Ruled the VMAs 2018 Red Carpet

3) Kloss showed more than a little leg in a slit-to-there Ellie Saab gown that she wore with an Judith Leiber clutch, Wempe Weinstrasse jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

2) Jenner was a vision in white in a short fitted Tom Ford suit that showed off her slim waist and Second Olgana Paris Shoes.

1) Nabbing our top spot, Lopez proved she truly is the queen of the VMAs red carpet, showing up to accept her Video Vangaurd Award in a shimmering Versace gown that flowed down from her toned body like a dream.

The Wildest, Most Iconic MTV VMAs Moments of All Time

To see all the details up close, watch the video!

