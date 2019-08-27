



The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards took over the airwaves tonight, Monday, August 26, at 8:00 ET and the red carpet before the ceremony definitely delivered. That means our favorite time has come — time to pick the best outfits we spotted walking across it! From super-short minidresses to feathers to actual living snakes, there was a lot to take into consideration, but we’ve narrowed the outfits down to our top five picks for best dressed of the VMAs: Gigi Hadid, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld and Keke Palmer. Watch the video above to see all the angles on these standout style moments and read on for the details!

5) Like her younger sister, Hadid opted for a head-to-toe beige look that blended with her skin tone — but that didn’t mean her style was boring! Her outfit was a true winner thanks to the sheen of her Tom Ford pants and the fit of her corset top — and don’t forget the Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

4) Rexha caught our eye with the shiny metallic fabric of her perfectly fit Christian Siriano dress. Paired with a slightly messy French twist and super-high Giuseppe Zanotti heels, she hit the perfect mix of edgy and sexy.

3) Cabello’s stunning white Balmain dress was as daring as her performance with Shawn Mendes.

2) Steinfeld was a lady in red in a sheer Aadenvik dress with lace detailing and a perfectly matched lip.

1) Hustlers star Palmer opted for a sheer beaded high-necked yellow Yousef Aljasmi number that covered her completely while also serving major sex appeal. And her gold purse in the shape of an ‘80s-style car phone gave her a outfit a bit of a sense of humor.

