What Serene Russell wears “doesn’t have to make sense.”

The Bachelor alum, 28, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her personal style, sharing “I don’t really follow fashion rules.” Russell explained that she isn’t afraid to mix metals, doesn’t shy away from white jeans after Labor Day and is always down to rock “weird stuff.”

“It doesn’t have to make sense,” she told Us. “Fashion is the best way to express yourself other than doing fun things with your appearance.”

If she could categorize her aesthetic, Russell would say she’s a fan of “dopamine dressing,” meaning she wears outfits “that make me happy,” especially those that feature “bright colors.”

Fans got to see exactly how Russell expresses herself on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she wore neon mini dresses, glittery frocks, vibrant bikinis and more.

As for her time in reality TV, Russell is unsure if she’ll ever return to Paradise. “I think for right now, I would have to be in the position in order to know if it’s like the right next step for me,” she said. “That’s really just how I feel about it right now.” (Russell first appeared on Clayton Echard’s season 26 of The Bachelor before appearing on Paradise. During her time on the beach, Russell got engaged to Brandon Jones. The two have since split.)

While Russell prefers to dance to the beat of her own — fashionable — drum when it comes to clothes, she isn’t above indulging in the latest trends. She told Us she’s excited about the return of the ‘90s, which includes low-waisted miniskirts and grunge makeup.

“I actually just bought three miniskirts,” Russell gushed, adding, “the skirt is something I’m gonna have to get used to, [because] I normally go for a pant.”

Most often, Russell finds herself rocking soft glam. Some of her favorite products include the Touche ÉClat All-Over Brightening Pen from YSL and the Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer from MERIT.

“I just love a really good natural face,” she told Us, sharing that when she wears eyeshadow, “I want to play in some color.”

“I just feel like it’s so fun,” she gushed, suggesting fans try making their glam “an accessory.” She continued, “You could do an accent color with your outfit … the possibilities are endless.”