Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Wildest and Most Wonderful Makeup of 2023: Rihanna, Doja Cat, Billy Porter and More

By
The Wildest and Most Wonderful Makeup of 2023 Rihanna Doja Cat Billy Porter and More
7
RihannaANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Every year, whether it’s during awards season or the famous Met Gala, we eagerly anticipate what our favorite celebrities will rock on the red carpet. 2023 was not just filled with magical fashion looks; it was also the year of off-the-charts makeup moments.

As always, the Met Gala was the scene of some of our favorite makeup looks. From Lil Nas X wearing countless diamonds and pearls on his face and body to Doja Cat sporting cat prosthetics and meowing into the microphone on the red carpet, these standout looks did not disappoint.

Lady Gaga also had Us swooning when she sported dramatic black winged eyeliner and bold red lipstick at the Academy Awards on March 12.

swu-favorites

Deal of the Day

15 Us Weekly Shopper Favorites on Sale for Black Friday Week View Deal

Check out these and more below:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

billy porter
Doja Cat

Doja Cat
Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X
Rihanna Bio Pic

Rihanna

Stephanie Hsu

More Stories