Every year, whether it’s during awards season or the famous Met Gala, we eagerly anticipate what our favorite celebrities will rock on the red carpet. 2023 was not just filled with magical fashion looks; it was also the year of off-the-charts makeup moments.

As always, the Met Gala was the scene of some of our favorite makeup looks. From Lil Nas X wearing countless diamonds and pearls on his face and body to Doja Cat sporting cat prosthetics and meowing into the microphone on the red carpet, these standout looks did not disappoint.

Lady Gaga also had Us swooning when she sported dramatic black winged eyeliner and bold red lipstick at the Academy Awards on March 12.

Check out these and more below: