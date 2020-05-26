Like many celebs, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) can make just about any fashion item look cool. That includes bucket hats, a recent staple in the 23-year-old’s wardrobe. But according to the supermodel, there’s a serious reason why she’s loving the look.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Best Fashion Moments

On Sunday, May 24, the Arizona native took to her Instagram Story to share a sexy snap of herself in an itty-bitty red string bikini from Danielle Guizio. She paired the swimwear with a pink bucket hat to shield her face from the sun’s rays.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

In the next slide, the BareMinerals ambassador shared a note about why hats have become one of her go-to fashion accessories. The supermodel wrote, “I never used to wear a hat in the sun but since learning we lose 1% of our collagen a year after the age of 23 suddenly, I love hats??”

For reference, collagen keeps skin looking youthful and plump. One of the easiest ways to prevent damage to the crucial protein is to protect skin from UV rays. That’s why Hailey’s been wearing a bucket hat and — hopefully — sunscreen, too.

Last month, the model gave her 27.3 million Instagram followers a look into her daily skincare routine, which includes EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($36).

“Can’t lie I don’t always wear SPF but when I do this is the only one that doesn’t make my skin breakout,” she wrote as a text overlay over a photo of her favorite sunscreen. “I’m super sensitive to sunblock.”

Some other skincare must-haves in her routine include SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic ($166), Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops ($145) and her everyday essential: Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream ($265).

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

The former ballet dancer recently clapped back at critics that insinuated she’s had cosmetic surgery to alter her face shape.

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” she commented on a photo of herself that’s since been deleted. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like … I’ve never touched my face so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)