Hailey Baldwin Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors: ‘I’ve Never Touched My Face’

Hailey Baldwin is shutting down the critics! On Thursday, May 21, the 23-year-old supermodel shared a message with social media users who think she’s altered the shape of her face with something other than a killer contour.

The Arizona native stumbled across a post from an Instagram account that shared side-by-side of her face, subtly implying that she’s had work done over the years. People quickly flocked to the comments section to share their opinions about the model’s transformation.

Many speculated that she’s had plastic surgery sometime between when she was a teenager to present day.

Baldwin decided to chime in and defend herself. “Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” she wrote. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like … I’ve never touched my face so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

The post has since been removed from the Instagram page, but fan accounts were quick to screenshot her comment.

This isn’t the first time the account’s shared side-by-side comparisons of celebs and how their appearance has changed over the years. It’s also posted pics of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez.

Critics always rush to the comments section to suggest that they’ve had facial fillers and other types of cosmetic enhancements.

Gigi Hadid’s recently silenced critics, as well. Just a day before Baldwin shared her message on the ‘gram, the mom-to-be made a statement on social media, too.

“For those wondering, I’ve never injected anything into my face,” said the 25-year-old model during an Instagram Live with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons.

“I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and make them feel more comfortable and good about themselves,” she continued. “Me personally, it terrifies me. I feel I’m too much of a control freak. I’m like, ‘What if it goes wrong?’”

