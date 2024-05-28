Why Hannah Brown Doesn't Want ‘That Much’ Botox in Her Forehead

Hannah Brown got candid about Botox.

Brown, 29, opened up about limiting her Botox injections via Instagram on Tuesday, May 28. “I don’t want my face to be frozen because I listened to this one thing about how [kids] connect with people through facial expressions. But now we all have frozen faces, and you don’t know,” she said while pointing to her forehead.

“I haven’t had Botox in a long time, but I don’t really want to do that much of it,” she continued, sharing she felt frustrated by a crease in her forehead that “always came back” after Botox wore off.

“I wanted to stop, but I can’t do this! No, no, no,” Brown continued. “How do I get somebody to fix that without freezing my face?”

In the caption of her post, she added: “I just want my face to move in a normal way, but not like this thick gummy winkle on one side of my face.”

Brown previously opened up about getting Botox during a March 2023 episode of the “Checkup With Dr. Mike” podcast.

During the episode, she shared that in her early twenties her pageant director told her she looked “like a bulldog” when she showed facial expressions.

After Brown took home the crown for Miss Alabama in 2018, she stopped competing in pageants because of the “constant never feeling like enough.”

The following year, she competed for love on Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor. While she got sent home on week seven of the show, she later starred as The Bachelorette and ended up getting engaged to Jed Wyatt. The duo called it quits while the show was still airing in July 2019.

Brown later found love with model Adam Woolard. Woolard got on one knee and popped the question in August 2023.

In March, Brown exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about planning her wedding. “We’re in the beginning stages, for sure,” she told Us. “We have a wedding planner, but that is about it. It’s been a very busy season and we’ve really been just focusing on our relationship and preparing for a marriage, not a wedding.”