Jelly Roll isn’t a sock repeater.

Jelly Roll, 39, opened up about the most “frivolous habit” he has since becoming successful. “Don’t judge me for this y’all,” he told New York’s Country 94.7 prior to the ACM Awards last week. “I promise I grew up very humble, but I only wear socks once. I buy socks in bulk.”

The “Wild Ones” singer explained, “When you’re fat, you can’t have stinky feet too. You gotta have clean socks. I’m sorry and I hope I didn’t let nobody down with that.”

While Jelly Roll — whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord — has been releasing music since 2003, he gained popularity in 2021 with his hit “Son of a Sinner.” In 2023, he dropped perhaps his most well known song, “Need a Favor.” The following year, he was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammys and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his track “Save Me” featuring Lainey Wilson.

Jelly Roll also won a number of trophies at the 2024 CMT Awards, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year for “Need a Favor.”

Besides his vast sock collection, Jelly Roll also has an extensive amount of tattoos. In March, he admitted he regrets “98 percent” of the body art. “I hate ‘em all,” he told GQ while breaking down his ink collection.

Jelly Roll explained that he got kicked off his tattoo collection at age 17 when he had a different set of “core philosophies,” joking that this tattoo of a baby smoking weed was “a little excessive.”

Elsewhere on his body are cross tattoos on his face, a rose, a teardrop, “Music Man,” referencing Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.” He also has the Nashville skyline covering up a typo on the back of his neck, a music note and more.