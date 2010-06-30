Why Eclipse’s Kristen Stewart Dyed Her Hair Lighter

Bella brightens up!

Although Kristen Stewart, 20, is currently traveling the world to promote The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (out Wednesday), the actress is already gearing up for her next role in the film adaptation of a classic Jack Kerouac novel.

"Kristen is preparing to play Mary Lou in the 1950's drama, On the Road," her stylist, Frederic Fekkai's Adir Abergel, tells UsMagazine.com. "I wanted to bring her hair closer to her natural color: blonde."

To achieve the "flirty and feminine" hue, Adir teamed up with Clairol celebrity stylist Marie Robinson and pulled images from the '50s for inspiration.

Says Robinson, "We were hoping to achieve a light strawberry brown or dark strawberry blonde with honey-toned highlights around the face, ends and a few on the crown so it looked natural."

Stewart debuted her new look during a Monday appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.

This isn't the first time the actress has switched up her locks for a role.

Last June, she stepped out with a raven shag to play Joan Jett in biopic The Runaways.

