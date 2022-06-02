A royal return! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Trooping the Colour on Thursday, June 2, viewing the celebration from the Major General’s Office at Buckingham Palace.

For the big event, which is part of Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee, Harry, 37, wore a classic navy blue suit. The look is much different than outfits the Duke of Sussex has sported at past royal events. For previous engagements, he would appear in his military uniform, displaying his many royal titles. However, after he and Meghan, 40, made the decision to step back as senior royals in March 2020, Harry was stripped of the labels, including Honorary Air Commandment of RAF Honington in Suffolk, Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command and Captain-General of the Royal Marines. Because of this, he is no longer allowed to wear his military uniform.

For her part, the Suits alum matched her husband in a navy dress teamed with a hat that was adorned with a blue ribbon.

The couple’s attendance marked their first time back at a royal event since leaving the high-profile life behind. Harry returned to the U.K. in April 2021 for late grandfather Prince Philip‘s funeral and again three months later to attend the unveiling of a statue honoring his mother, the late Princess Diana. Meghan also returned to the U.K. in April before jetting off to the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games.

In photos taken from the Major General’s Office, the Sussexes looked happy as they talked to Harry’s Uncle Prince Edward. Meghan was also spotted bonding with the queen’s great-granddaughters Savannah, 11, Isla, 10, Mia, 8, and Lena, 3. The group laughed and grinned before the Bench author appeared to calm the girls as they paid their respects during the ceremony.

Harry and Meghan’s placement at the event was also a result of their royal exit. They were not permitted to join the queen, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles and more royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement last month.

Still, Trooping the Colour was a joyous reunion for the family. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the couple said on May 4.

Additionally, this week’s celebrations mark another milestone: the first time the queen will meet Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet, 11 months. The little girl and the couple’s 3-year-old son Archie were not photographed at Trooping the Colour.

