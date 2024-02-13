Sharon Stone is opening up about a past plastic surgery nightmare.

In an interview with InStyle published on Tuesday, February 13, the 65-year-old actress revealed that she suffered from a botched reconstructive surgery after her doctor removed large but benign tumors from each of her breasts.

Stone awoke from the surgery to find that her chest was significantly larger. Her doctor had made the decision to enlarge her breasts to proportionately match her hips — all without the actress’ consent.

“‘We decided that it would fit better,’” Stone recalled the doctor telling her.

“I was standing there deciding if my fist would look good in his teeth,” Stone told InStyle. “I had rage for him. I’m glad he’s dead.”

Soon after the upsetting plastic surgery incident, Stone suffered a stroke that began as a brain bleed and resulted in 23 platinum coils being placed in her neck to facilitate the flow of blood to her brain.

In an August 2022 interview with Vogue Arabia, Stone explained that her relationship with cosmetic procedures changed after she had the stroke.

“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and then I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” she told the publication.

In the same interview, Stone added that what was once a “cute luxury” turned into “some kind of massive, painful neurological need.”

Unfortunately, Stone’s medical issues also coincided with the collapse of her marriage to journalist Phil Bronstein. The couple were married from 1998 until 2004 and share 23-year-old son Roan Joseph Bronstein.

In 2021, Stone released her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, in which she details how she rebuilt her life after the series of traumatic events.

“I have learned to forgive the unforgivable,” Stone wrote in the book. “My hope is that as I share my journey, you too will learn to do the same.”