Willow Smith Shaves Her Head as Part of a Performance Art Piece

Willow Smith is sporting a brand new hairstyle for a reason.

On Thursday, March 12, the 19-year-old shaved her head as part of a performance art piece at the MOCA. Her mom Jada Pinkett Smith posted a video to Instagram of Smith’s collaborator Tyler Cole buzzing it inside a clear box. “@willowsmith at her interactive experience,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “My baby shaved her head! Again!”

The 24-hour piece took place at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles and was live streamed for those to watch at home. According to the Los Angeles Times the duo was to communicate their feelings solely through paint and other materials. At the end of the performance they released their new album, Anxiety.

“We understand this is a very sensitive subject. And we don’t want to be like, ‘Our experience is the experience.’ This is just us expressing our personal experience with this,” Willow told the publication, referencing Kobe Bryant’s death as a reason for her own anxiety. “I think everyone has a fear of just not knowing what’s going to happen in the future, not knowing if you’re on the right path, not knowing if you’re making the right choices.”

The first time the singer rocked a shaved head was back in 2012 during her “Whip My Hair” tour, when she was only 12. In 2017, her dad Will Smith talked about how shocked he was when it happened.

“We came downstairs and she had shaved her head bald,” he said in Jay-Z’s Footnotes of Adnis video, explaining that she wanted to go home and he kept pushing her to tour. “She shaved her head bald in the middle of her ‘Whip My Hair’ tour. I was like, ‘Oh, s–t.’ I’m looking at that girl and I’m like, ‘Got it. I understand. You will not have this trouble out of me ever again. Let’s go, baby. We can go.'”

