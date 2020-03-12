Mark-Paul Gosselaar Transforms Into Zack Morris in a Blonde Wig

It’s alright, because Mark-Paul Gosselaar is back with his blonde locks for the Saved By the Bell reboot.

On Wednesday, March 11, the 46-year-old posted a snap to Instagram of himself transforming into his ‘90s sitcom character Zack Morris. “One of these blondes is going be Zack Morris. #sbtb #reboot,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. While he was at it, he also tagged fellow series co-stars Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley.

The Franklin & Bash star has always remained pretty open about the nostalgic show returning. “I’d like to see a version that was worth everyone’s time. There’s a lot of versions that we see that don’t do it justice,” he said during a 2018 Television Critic Association’s Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California. “But I’d like to see a version, yeah, I’d like to see a version that we’d all agree on.”

Then in September 2019, it was announced that NBCUniversal Streaming Service as well as the actors who played Jessie and Slater would be returning with 30 Rock and The Mindy Project writer Tracey Wigfield heading the project. However, Gosselaar and Thiessen had no idea.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Thiessen told Us on October 2, 2019. “Literally, Mark-Paul and I were like, ‘Oh, wow! I didn’t know that was happening.’ But it seems like everyone is doing a reboot, these days. It’s, like, popular, I guess.”

Lopez, who is a producer on the show, joked that they couldn’t afford Gosselaar when the actor stopped by Access Daily in September. “To be honest, I don’t know if I can afford you,” Lopez said to his friend. “He’s got a high quote right now.”

“There’s logistics,” Gosselaar replied. “I’m on ABC right now, this is NBC. People understand that there’s other things than just saying ‘I want to be a part of it.’” Well, at least now he is! After all, what would Saved By the Bell be like without Zack Morris?

