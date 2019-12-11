



Perfect pair! Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian teamed up for the KKW Beauty x Winnie Harlow makeup collaboration earlier this year and other than exchanging beauty advice, the two bonded over business too.

“I really admire that Kim didn’t start from much and has made an empire. I think that’s something that anyone, male, female, whoever, can look up to — just building,” the 25-year-old model told Stylish at Levi’s Haus Miami pop-up featuring premium products, a tailor shop, one-of-a-kind artist collaborations and more in the Wynwood Arts District.

While the collection features all the necessities you need to create a glam look this holiday season, (think an $18 sparkly lipgloss in three shades, a $26 powder highlight duo and a $49 eyeshadow palette with 12 shimmery and matte hues), Harlow admitted that she’s actually looking forward to going barefaced and giving her skin a break.

“I’m hoping to not be wearing that much makeup over the holidays and just be with family and friends and come back to work refreshed and skin all healthy and glowy,” she said.

When she does decide to amp up her look, the model tries her best to fit in her number one skincare tip, but admits she doesn’t always succeed.

“My biggest beauty secret is do as I say, not as I do… Wash your face before you go to bed every night,” she revealed.