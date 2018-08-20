Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves may or may not be married, but, if their coordinating style is any indication, we’d say they are a match made in heaven. The duo is promoting their latest flick, Destination Wedding, and they appeared at a photocall for the film on Saturday, August 18, in complementary black suit and t-shirt combos. Just one day later, Ryder revealed in an interview that there is a very good chance she and her costar tied the knot some two decades ago, and, we have to say, that news and this #twinning style moment has Us shipping them hard.

At the press event for the film, which hits theaters Friday, August 31, and is about two people who meet at a friend’s wedding and, despite being uninterested at first, grow to like each other, Ryder rocked a black tuxedo-inspired blazer with matching trousers that she paired with a white vintage Tom Waits tee and embellished brogues. Reeves, meanwhile, dressed down his black suit with a matching crewneck and brown shoes. The sartorial synchronicity is all kinds of couples fashion #goals (we’ve even devoted an entire gallery to celeb duos that are fashionably in sync)!

So what is the likelihood the longtime costars once unknowingly got hitched? During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Stranger Things actress shared that while filming Dracula with Reeves more than 25 years ago, the film’s wedding scene may have been more than movie magic.

“We actually got married in Dracula,” she told EW. “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life.”

As it turns out, director Francis Ford Coppola used a real Romanian priest for the scene, which was apparently shot on Valentine’s Day, and the actors exchanged “I dos” on set that Ryder believes were the real deal. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing,” she explained. “So I think we’re married.”

Reeves, who was also part of the EW interview, didn’t seem quite as convinced at first, but he later came around to the idea, quipping, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

So while the “are they or aren’t they” continues to play out, we’re going to go ahead and say that a couple who dresses together belongs together.

