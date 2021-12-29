WWE Star Mandy Rose Shows Us How She Gets Her Beauty Sleep

Mandy Rose’s Beauty Sleep routine includes toning, lifting, cleansing and more! The WWE superstar doesn’t mess around when it comes to her nighttime skincare and beauty routine. Watch the exclusive video above to see how the C4 Energy partner gets her Beauty Sleep on.

Cleanser She Swears By

“My favorite makeup wipes are these Neutrogena makeup wipes because they’re great for my skin. I don’t have any issues ever, as far as breaking out, and I think they take off the makeup the best,” Rose shared. “The other one that I use for my eyes is this Garnier SkinActive liquid one. Sometimes, when I’m on TV, the TV makeup could be a little bit more dramatic, so it’s hard to get the black eyeliner off, so I have to use this one.

All Natural

“My new beauty and skincare line is called Amarose. There are four products – the Beauty Boost Cleanser, the Rose Toner, the Lifting Serum and the Lifting Moisturizer,” she shows Us. “I use my Beauty Boost Cleanser first, I’ve tested it for six months to a year, this has no toxins, no parabans, no artificial colors or fragrances, non-GMO, it’s just a nice gentle cleanser, it does the job. It’s not too light but it’s not too rough on your skin either”

Lift and Tone

“My Rose Toner — I bring this on airplanes or after I work out, when I need a refresher, it’s amazing. I feel like it wakes me up. It’s amazing in these hot Florida days,” she explains. “The next thing I use is my lifting serum, you don’t have to use a lot, just one little pump in a quarter size or less. I love to make sure I get it on my cheeks, because this serum really reduces redness and cleans your pores.”

Fresh Breath

“One of my necessities when I travel is my Waterpik. If you don’t like to floss a lot or forget, this Waterpic has saved me probably from so many cavities. We don’t realize how much food gets stuck everywhere,” Rose said. “You add water to the back, you can have it on high or low. You go throughout your top and bottom, you spit it out, and you’d be surprised what comes out of there.”

For more with Rose, watch her full Beauty Sleep routine in the video above.