Ah, to be young, carefree and bold — especially when it comes to your sartorial decisions. Yara Shahidi falls succinctly into this category as one of the youngest but chicest stars around. Whether she’s rocking a custom Ralph Lauren jumpsuit with an enormous bow to an awards ceremony or testing out avant-garde eyeliner on her instagram, we can always rely on the Grownish star to look fresh.

Case in point: the teen star’s most recent Instagram post in which she models the art of the power clash. We’ll break it down for you: the star paired a camel, cream and charcoal floral-knit Alberta Ferreti sweater with plaid shorts. Genius. Why? The whole reason the look flows seamlessly is because the small check of the plaid doesn’t overwhelm the larger pattern of Shahidi’s sweater. Moreso, the colors of her sweater are echoed in her shorts!

When rocking a daring combination like the actress and activist it’s best to heed her visual advice: keep the accessories to a minimum. Shahidi accented her look with a pair of nude Brian Atwood patent heels and kept her jewelry delicate with a pair of Carbon and Hyde modern gold hoops.

But since Shahidi’s outfit was neutral, this gave her free reign to get playful with her makeup to the tune of a royal purple lid using Pat McGrath Beauty eye shadow.

All in all, if this doesn’t inspire to go bold with your look, we don’t know what will!

