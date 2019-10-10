



Angelina Jolie’s 14-year-old daughter — Zahara Jolie-Pitt — is officially a jewelry designer! Her first-ever capsule collection launches this November in collaboration with celebrity designer and family friend, Robert Procop.

Zahara not-so-secretly unveiled pieces from the Zahara collection on the red carpet with mom and siblings for the L.A. premiere of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Monday, September 30. The brand reports that she accessorized her strapless black gown with an “emerald-cut citrine suite from the eponymous Zahara Collection: a bracelet and three-tiered earrings, paired with a matching ring.” All of ‘em are set in 18-carat yellow gold, so you can best be certain that the pieces seriously shine.

Robert Procop’s special collaborations of the past include one with Brooke Shields and another with Angelina! The “Style of Jolie” collection, which launched in 2010, features artistic pieces that benefit the star’s charity, the Education Partnership for Children in Conflict. Zahara’s collection also has a charitable component! The brand notes that proceeds will go to the House of Ruth Shelters, which “provide transitional housing for battered women and children.”

Another similarity between Angelina’s collection and Zahar’s is that they both selected citrine as one of the featured gemstones in their respective collections — like mother, like daughter! The Zahara Collection will also include white and pink quartz and pink sapphire pieces.

You can officially get your hands on the Zahara collection at select Saks Fifth Ave locations and other retail partners across the country starting in November! In the meantime, we encourage you to pay super close attention to Zahara’s red carpet jewelry choices!

