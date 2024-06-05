Zayn Malik Doesn’t Use Soap to Wash His Face: ‘It Ruins Your Skin’

Zayn Malik is a “simple” man when it comes to his skincare routine.

Malik, 31, shared what essentials he carries in his Fendi duffle bag — including toys for 3-year-old daughter Khai, deodorant and more — during a YouTube episode of British Vogue’s “In the Bag” series on Tuesday, June 4. First, the singer pulled out a pack of Burt’s Bees Purifying White Tea Towelettes, sharing he likes to use the product “a lot.”

“I’m pretty simple,” he said, noting his skincare routine doesn’t consist of many steps. “I like to keep my face clean. I use wipes and stuff … in the morning I like to wash my face just with water. I don’t like to use no soap. I feel like it ruins your skin.”

Malik also quipped that since welcoming Khai with ex Gigi Hadid, he has a “complete different newfound respect for” the facial wipes.

Besides wipes, Malik also carries toys with him at all times to keep Khai entertained. He pulled out a teddy bear from the black leather bag, sharing he got it from a Manchester United soccer game. “It was actually the place I did my first audition for X Factor,” he said, referencing his time on the 2010 reality show where he met fellow One Direction members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. “It felt very serendipitous to be there,” he explained.

Elsewhere in the YouTube video, he held up a number of miniature figurines known as Grossery Gangs, one of Khai’s favorite toys. “There’s hundreds of them all over my house,” he quipped. “It’s always good to have some stuff to keep your kids entertained.”

He also stores a number of grooming products in his bag, including deodorant “for the sweaty situations in life,” a toothbrush, Creed’s cologne and Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream.

Finally, he showed off a pair of black sunglasses. “I’m not really fussed about brands, to be honest,” he said. “It’s more about if the glasses look good, I’m into it … and if they’re made well.”