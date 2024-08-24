Zayn Malik’s style and grooming evolution is forever keeping Us on our toes.

In a Friday, August 23, Instagram video, Malik, 31, showed off his latest facial hair style. The British singer, who sat singing with a red Supreme microphone, had grown out his beard to cover his entire face. The beard connected to his tousled mane through long sideburns.

In the clip, Malik dressed casually in a white button-down and matching slacks, but it was the beard that had fans in a tizzy.

“Give me the haircare routine cause how tf your hair grows that fast,” one fan wrote via Instagram comment as another added, “Damn the beard.”

While Malik is not a prolific social media user, he last showcased his look earlier this summer. In a June Instagram selfie, the “Pillowtalk” singer rocked a closely shaved look, with just a smattering of stubble.

During his One Direction tenure, Malik was instructed to keep a clean-shaven look.

“There were certain restrictions in terms of the way that we could come outside of that young teen boy look. … I wasn’t allowed to keep it,” he told Complex in a March 2016 profile. “Eventually, when I got older, I rebelled against it and decided to keep it anyway. That was just because I looked older than the rest of them.”

Malik left the band in 2017, quickly deciding to grow out his facial hair.

“That’s one of the things that is now quite cool. I get to keep my beard,” he told the outlet. “I also wanted to dye my hair when I was in the band, but I wasn’t allowed to.”

Malik has rocked numerous hues in his hair, though it is currently his naturally brown, all of which is how he showcases himself.

“Fashion is always going to be used as a form of expression.,” he told GQ India in April 2021. “Fashion is part of how I express myself, but it’s not only the only way I express myself. Everything is related, though.”