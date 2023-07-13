Zayn Malik is getting candid about finding his fashion identity.

The 30-year-old singer explained in the Wednesday, July 12, podcast episode of “Call Her Daddy,” that he felt pressured to wear certain clothes growing up. “Everyone would wear a certain type of pant, or a certain type of shoe, and if you weren’t dressed that way you would get questioned. People would be very in your face and give you s—t.”

When asked by host Alex Cooper if his cultural background contributed to that feeling (his father is Pakistani and his mother is British) Malik responded, “No, not necessarily.” He elaborated, “Just in every sense of the world. Like even in your fashion. The clothes you want to wear, the way you want to cut your hair — it was always like something was questioned if you weren’t doing the norm.”

Malik went on to share that although he used fashion to blend in growing up, he now freely expresses himself through edgy leather jackets, neon colors, chain necklaces and chunky rings.

In an April 2021 interview with GQ India, Malik opened up about expressing himself through style. “Fashion is part of how I express myself, but it’s not only the only way I express myself.” Elsewhere in the interview, he explained that one of the reasons he has multiple tattoos on his arms, neck, face and head is because he “wanted to be different.”

Other than ink and stylish clothing, Malik has experimented with his hair. In April 2015, he shaved his head and dyed it neon green. That summer, he rocked an icy blue mane, but by December 2015, he ditched it for platinum blonde.

Next, he tried out pastel pink locks in February 2016 before shaving it off for the Met Gala — where he made his red carpet appearance with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. After going back to his roots for nearly two years, he changed his appearance up again in June 2018 when he opted for teal blue tresses.

Most recently, Malik took to Instagram to announce he’s dropping a new song, “Love Like This,” on Friday, July 21. For the music promo, he sported a red and black leather jacket that was finished with chains dangling from the sleeves. He paired the number with a simple black T-shirt, matching jeans, leather boots, silver hoop earrings and colorful rings. He wore his hair in a manicured buzz cut and ended the clips by hopping on a motorcycle and taking off.