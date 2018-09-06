Leave it to Zendaya to prove that she is one of the most down to earth ladies in Hollywood on the red carpet. The actress popped up in London for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Wednesday, September 6, but in a serious plot twist she looked the picture of a Hollywood screen siren in hair and makeup that she did herself.

The Greatest Showman star posted a series of shots from the night (she was feeling herself and we can’t say that we blame her), and in one specific shot she wrote, “fun fact I did my own hair and makeup tonight, hence the lip gloss still in hand).” And honestly, if the singer-actress thing doesn’t end up working out, it’s clear that she could moonlight as a hair and makeup professional because her look is fabulous.

Of course, this isn’t the first time she’s been her own glam squad for a major event — she was in charge of her own makeup for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

And, every time, she nails it. For last night’s festivities, Zendaya paired her draped marigold and fuchsia gown with a velvet bow and beaded bustier with one sleeve from Ralph and Russo with slicked back wet-look waves. Think of it as the 2018 version of the finger waves. All glamour, all the time.

But the fabulosity of her look didn’t stop there. The “Replay” singer wore a rich tonal violet smokey eye with flashes of lighter hues that coordinated with the purple in her gown. The effect: her brown eyes seriously popped. Oh and her peachy flush on the apples of her cheeks perfectly blended into a divine highlight that showed off her amazing bone structure. To finish: a slick of nude lipgloss across her pout.

Basically, now everyone wants Zendaya to be their stylist and hair and beauty pro.

