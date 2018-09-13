We all know Zoë Kravitz is a natural beauty, but now she’s putting her authentic self on display in a completely unretouched cover shoot for the October 2018 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. Rocking a face full of freckles, bold brows, a barely-there nude lip and slicked-back hair, the actress is glowing in the stripped-down pic.

Inside the issue, Kravitz is interviewed by her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon and shares that did have hesitations about the shoot. “I was a little scared when they told me,” she says. “What scared me most was that I was scared about it. That made me sad.”

While she admits she’s never had an experience where she’s been retouched to the point of being unrecognizable, Kravitz says that she’s had magazines change her eye color — and one even altered the appearance of her hands!

“I did a cover of a magazine once and noticed that my eyes were this beautiful hazel-green color, which would be great, but they’re not that color,” she says. “Little things like that. I’ve seen my hands be changed before. It makes you think, ‘What’s wrong with my hands? Or my eyes?’”

As one of the leading voices in Hollywood speaking up diversity and a need for more inclusiveness in the industry, Kravtiz tells Witherspoon that she’s noticed some promising changes in the last couple years (she says she was cast for a part that was initially written for a man and gives a nod to the girl power experience on the set of Big Little Lies), and she recognizes the platform she has.

“I meet all these beautiful, young brown women with braids who feel a connection to me,” she says. “I’m sure it feels good to see someone you can connect to in the media.”

Kravitz’s beautiful shoot (she’s photographed running with wolves inside the mag) joins the stripped-down photos Beyoncé and Lady Gaga posed for in the September and October 2018 issues of Vogue. And while those images did not claim to be unretouched, it is refreshing to see stars strip away some of the glitz and glam if just for a moment.

