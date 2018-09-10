A star is (re)born! There is no denying Lady Gaga is one of the biggest fashion and beauty risk takers in the business, but the Grammy and Golden Globe winner is hardly recognizable on the October 2018 cover of Vogue magazine in one of her most low-key glam looks yet. Shot by famed photographers Inez and Vinoodh, the A Star Is Born actress stunned in a curve-hugging velvet Brandon Maxwell dress but kept her hair and makeup remarkably minimal (by Gaga standards, at least!).

Letting her gorgeous complexion shine through, makeup artist Sarah Tanno defined the blonde beauty’s bold brows, added a bit of light pink shimmer to the eye and gave her pout a her-lips-but-better rosy hue, but that’s about it. On Instagram, the pro emotionally shared that the Gaga shoot was her very first Vogue cover story, and it “is one of the most special days” of her career.

Mother Monster’s tresses were kept similarly simple. While Gaga has sported every hair color and style imaginable, her mane man Frederic Aspiras played to the understated, Old Hollywood vibe of the dress with a voluminous, side-parted coif that showed off her impeccably colored platinum blonde locks (seriously, there is hardly even a hint of shadow at her roots!).

Inside the issue, the stripped-down beauty look continues and is contrasted against some seriously high-fashion duds, as the songstress discusses her buzzed-about role in the Bradley Cooper-directed film and gets real about dealing with her fibromyalgia diagnosis and chronic pain.

The October cover marks the second in a row for the glossy fashion bible that has a distinctively pared down feel. Beyonce was historically photographed by 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell for the September 2018 Vogue cover wearing hardly any makeup — an artistic decision that had a very important message behind it.

Queen Bey explained in a personal essay that she intentionally kept her makeup minimal and hair free of wigs and extensions because she hoped to encourage women and men alike to “see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies.” And while we always love it when Bey and Gaga get all glammed up, there is something so refreshing about seeing the gorgeous stars showing off their natural beauty on the cover of a magazine.

