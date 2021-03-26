New Girl, new forehead? Well, to be fair Zoey Deschanel’s forehead was always there, but for the first time in what seems like forever, the actress ditched her bangs and gave a full view of her face!

The 41-year-old star took to both Twitter and Instagram on March 26 to flaunt her full forehead. She captioned the mirror selfie, “Proof I have a forehead,” and dedicated the post to “all the doubters.”

Deschanel has had bangs (and glasses!) throughout essentially her entire career. She went through a blonde phase with side bangs circa the Elf era. She rocked fuller, blunter bangs in Failure to Launch. And she had everything from shaggier, curtain bangs to a straight across style during her 7-year stint as Jess on New Girl.

That said, it should come as no surprise that fans went literally berserk the second the actress debuted a bang-free face. Most didn’t realize it was even the same person, likely asking themselves, who’s that girl? (Spoiler alert: It’s Jess!)

One user wrote, “I was legit scrolling and thought ‘who is this bang-less individual who kind of looks like Zooey Deschanel?’”

Some doubted the photo was real in the first place, citing that it was “fake news” and photoshop was at work. “Clearly photoshopped. Everyone knows that you’re hiding something behind that fringe,” one fan tweets. Another person chimes in with, “Could be a deep fake. Don’t believe what you see on the internet my friends.”

For all the doubters… pic.twitter.com/vKHbvFQ95D — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) March 26, 2021

Haters and skeptics aside, many couldn’t help but point out that sans her iconic bangs and glasses, Deschanel is pretty much a doppleganger for a range of Hollywood stars.

Some of the more notable lookalikes were Katy Perry, Alanis Morissette, Rachel Brosnahan, Sarah Paulson and a “lost sister of a Gilmore Girl.”

Within the first few hours of being posted, Deschanel’s tweet attracted more than 600 retweets and nearly 11,000 likes. Her Instagram also garnered quite the buzz, with more than 200,000 likes in the first 2 hours.

While it’s certainly been a hot minute since Deschanel has given a glimpse of her bare forehead, it’s not the first time she’s switched up her hairstyle.

She broke the internet once before, pulling the same bang-less, glasses-less stunt when she brushed her bangs aside for the 2013 Met Gala.

The photo didn’t go viral until 2015, but it certainly broke the internet once fans caught on. The famous side-by-side photo features the actress as Jess Day in New Girl with bangs and glasses on the right, and Deschanel on the red carpet with a side-swept updo that gave a full view of her forehead on the left.

The caption read: “Seeing Zooey Deschanel without bangs and glasses, I finally get how nobody knew Clark Kent was Superman.”