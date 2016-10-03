Here comes the bride! Zosia Mamet married her longtime boyfriend, Evan Jonigkeit, in a private wedding ceremony in upstate New York Sunday, October 2, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The Girls actress, 28, and the X-Men: Days of Future Past actor tied the knot at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York, a source tells Us. Mamet is the daughter of legendary playwright David Mamet.

The bride wore her hair pulled back with braids interwoven with various flowers and blooms. A second source tells Us that the hairstyle took only "10 to 15 minutes" to complete.

Mamet — who played Shoshanna Shapiro on Girls before wrapping up the final season last month — paired the unconventional look with multiple diamond necklaces and diamond earrings. She later confirmed the nuptials herself via Instagram.

"@evanj550 my best friend, my soulmate, my HUSBAND, I love you," she captioned an adorable shot of two rubber ducks dressed in wedding attire. "Here's to forever and a day."

PHOTOS: Celeb-Inspired Statement Hair Accessories for Weddings, Proms and More

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!