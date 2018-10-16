It was all about girl power at the Elle Women In Hollywood celebration on Monday, October 15. The stars turned out in force at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills to watch Jennifer Lopez present Lady Gaga with her award (the A Star Is Born actress proceeded to deliver an emotional 25-minute speech about her experience with sexual assault in the industry), Ronan Farrow give the Elle Legend Award to his mother Mia Farrow, Anita Hill sound off on equality and so much more. And, in the midst of all the inspiring words, celebs wowed on the red carpet in some seriously fab fashion.

From Gaga’s boss lady suit to JLo’s bow-tied mini, Yara Shahidi’s gen-Z yellow sheath to Ellen Pompeo’s millennial pink separates, the powerhouse attendees showed off their fierce sense of style, while honoring some of tinseltown’s bravest and most talented voices.

Keep scrolling for our favorite looks from the 2018 Elle Women In Hollywood event!