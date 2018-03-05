The bold and the beautiful! From bright makeup hues to demure, freshly shorn bobs, Us Weekly Executive Beauty & Style Editor Gwen Flamberg ranks the best beauty looks on the 2018 Oscars red carpet. From Margot Robbie’s waved bob hairstyle to Jennifer Lawrence’s killer colorful cat eye, here are the hair and makeup standouts that stole our hearts — including the products, makeup shade names and pro steps used to get them!

