As co-anchors of the Today show, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie pretty much always brighten our day, but following the duo on Instagram these last couple of weeks while they are in South Korea covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang has been pure joy. From makeup-free selfies in the Olympic Village to posing with some of our favorite members of Team USA while decked out in patriotic fashion, Kotb and Guthrie seem to be managing the 14-hour time difference just fine and living it up on the other side of the world. Keep scrolling for our favorite Instagram moments of the two sporting red, white and blue, running around in athleisurewear and generally having a ball!