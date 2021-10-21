Spooky season! Halloween is just around the corner and if you’re anything like Us, figuring out your whole costume situation has yet to happen.

But fear not: we’ve got all your last-minute needs covered. Because thanks to some stellar celebrity style moments and binge-worthy TV shows, 2021 pop culture has served up tons of uber-memorable moments that can very conveniently double as fabulous Halloween costumes.

Perhaps the easiest look to recreate is going to be Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala ensemble. The 41-year-old star basically broke the internet when she arrived to the event, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” wearing an all-black Balenciaga ensemble that covered her from head to toe.

To channel her whole vibe, you’re just going to need to dig around in your closet for some leggings or tights, a body con midi dress and, of course, a ski mask. The best part? You won’t even need to apply a stitch of makeup!

Another headline-making look from the red carpet this year was Harry Styles’ Gucci ensemble from the Grammys. Scoop up some brown corduroy pants, a yellow plaid blazer that gives off all the Clueless vibes, a purple boa at Party City. You’re good to go!

If you want to be considered cool by Gen Z standards or are simply and Olivia Rodrigo stan, this next costume is good 4 u. And yes, that pun was very much intended.

Head on over to the drugstore or check out the Colored Cuties Pack from Inked by Dani to get some stickers or temporary tattoos. Just place bright and fun designs all over your face to emulate Rodrigo’s Sour album cover. Put on a punk-rock inspired outfit and violá — costume complete!

If a couples idea is what you need, why not channel twin flames Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. While the two have served up a handful of fabulous — and very steamy — style moments throughout their relationship, their look from the iHeartRadio Awards is hands-down one of the best.

One person will need to dress in a latex pink jumpsuit, such as this option from Fashion Nova, and the other should grab metallic silver shorts, a linen blazer and pink high socks to hone in on the whole matchy-matchy vibe. Want to take the look to the next level? Use an imPress manicure to recreate Kelly’s insanely long nails.

To get Halloween inspo for these pop culture-inspired looks and a whole lot more, keep scrolling!