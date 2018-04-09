Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted vacationing in Hawaii this past weekend in a sizzling fire engine red two piece, which she kicked up a notch with some major accessories: a floral kimono, small-frame sunnies, a straw hat and gold jewelry. That’s some next-level beach glam. We can’t get enough of her sophisticated cover up game and we’re guessing now you can’t either. We’ve got you. Shop our picks for kimonos that will elevate your beachside style!