Phone cases just got a lot more fashionable! Adam Derry, the Chief Creative Officer and partner of Bandolier, sat down with Stylish on Friday, August 31, to dish on why Hollywood It-girls can’t stop carrying and taking selfies with their phone cases. Between Bandolier’s sophisticated styles and hands-free way to carry your phone — yet have it ready for quick snaps — it makes sense why ladies on the go think of this wearable case as the ultimate must-have. Everyone from Kate Hudson to Vanessa Hudgens to Christie Brinkley to Zooey Deschanel have been spotted taking a selfie with their cases. They feature a removable strap (perfect for mastering the mini cross bodybag look) and two slots to hold credit cards, driver’s licenses and cash. Another plus? You won’t have to worry about dropping your phone and cracking your screen! Scroll through to see what Derry said.