From loss to peace. Amanda Kloots has teamed up with fine jewelry brand founder Emily Strauss on a limited-edition collection full of healing and hope.

Aptly dubbed the Amanda Kloots x EF Collection, the line comprises six dainty earrings, including emeralds and a music note as an ode to the Dancing With the Stars alum’s late husband Nick Cordero.

“After the loss of my son, I was so inspired by Amanda as she publicly shared about the loss of her husband, Nick,” Strauss told Us Weekly’s Stylish exclusively.

“I admire her positivity and optimism and was so excited when she agreed to collaborate on a special collection with me.”

Cordero died following a lengthy battle with COVID-19 in July 2020 and Strauss lost her infant son to polycystic kidney disease in April 2021.

“Emily and I share a common bond in grief and loss, but also love the same kind of jewelry: beautiful, understated and dainty,” Kloots tells Us. “It just seemed natural to team up and design something special together.