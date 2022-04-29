From loss to peace. Amanda Kloots has teamed up with fine jewelry brand founder Emily Strauss on a limited-edition collection full of healing and hope.
Aptly dubbed the Amanda Kloots x EF Collection, the line comprises six dainty earrings, including emeralds and a music note as an ode to the Dancing With the Stars alum’s late husband Nick Cordero.
“After the loss of my son, I was so inspired by Amanda as she publicly shared about the loss of her husband, Nick,” Strauss told Us Weekly’s Stylish exclusively.
“I admire her positivity and optimism and was so excited when she agreed to collaborate on a special collection with me.”
Cordero died following a lengthy battle with COVID-19 in July 2020 and Strauss lost her infant son to polycystic kidney disease in April 2021.
“Emily and I share a common bond in grief and loss, but also love the same kind of jewelry: beautiful, understated and dainty,” Kloots tells Us. “It just seemed natural to team up and design something special together.
And so, the new friends embarked on a creative journey, incorporating a philanthropic component that they hold close to their hearts. Ten percent of proceeds from the collection will go to Our House, an LA-based nonprofit providing grief support, services, education, resources, and hope since 1993.
Beyond their shared traumas, Kloots and Strauss have the same zodiac sign, something they bonded over right away.
“The first time I met Amanda she shared that she’s a Pisces (I am too!) and that this is our ‘Emerald Year,” Strauss tells Us, adding that “this is a year of Luck and Miracles.” The latter the inspiration for the collection’s many emerald designs.
But perhaps the most memorable design of all is the diamond music note stud, a beautiful way of honoring the late Broadway star and his love of music.
This isn’t Kloots’ first time celebrating the actor’s legacy with jewelry. In December 2020, she took to Instagram to share a video of a ring that she had made using some of her late husband’s ashes.
She turned to jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb to create the design. “She put a sapphire in the center, his birthstone,” Kloots wrote in the accompanying caption. “This ring, engraved with NC, will go to Elvis one day.”
