Paying tribute. Nick Cordero has been honored by many amid his tragic death, including some of today’s biggest stars.

The Broadway performer died at age 41 on Sunday, July 5, from coronavirus related complications. He was admitted into Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on March 31, where he was initially diagnosed with pneumonia before testing positive for the virus on April 1.

During his battle with the deadly disease, he was placed under a medically induced coma and would later have his right leg amputated on April 18. At one point, it was revealed that he would likely need to undergo a double lung transplant in order to live.

Cordero is survived by his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 12-month-old son, Elvis.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots, 38, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 5, while sharing a black-and-white headshot of her late spouse. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

The fitness expert continued, “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Kloots also thanked her husband’s “extraordinary” doctor, Dr. David Ng, and fans who have supported her family along the way.

The Waitress actor’s best friend Zach Braff noted via Instagram how he had “never known a kinder person” than Cordero. Prior to his pal’s passing, the Scrubs alum, 45, opened up about the severity of Cordero’s battle.

“One of my best friends in the world, Nick Cordero, and his wife and baby have been living in my guest house for seven months as they were house-shopping in L.A. to make the move out here,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in April. “Nick’s a big Broadway star and Amanda, his wife, is a trainer and they fell in love with L.A. So, they went home to pack up their things and he got COVID-19 when they did that.”

The Garden State actor added, “He has it worse than anyone I’ve heard of who hasn’t passed away. He’s 41 and he’s unconscious at Cedars — he’s on a ventilator, he’s lost his leg due to complications, and every day we don’t know what will happen.”

