Celebrities made some big fashion statements at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24 — and some of them were truly crazy.

The 47th annual event was held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. with A-listers like Selena Gomez, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift in attendance.

American Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

While we saw lots of stunning looks, like Gomez’s lime green Versace minidress and Ciara’s all-blue Balmain ensemble, there were some that were a bit more…out there.

We saw a couple of stars opting for dramatic white numbers that read more like a costume than a fashion choice. For instance, Christina Aguilera turned heads in a Jean Paul Gaultier gown complete with an attached hood and exaggerated boxy shoulders. Even her accessories were bold, donning a chunky layered necklace, a wide belt cinched at the waist and platform boots.

Billy Porter went for a similar all-white avant-garde statement in a Thom Browne look. His included a shirt, tie, wide-leg pants, a knee-length coat and a Stephen Jones hat.

This unusual headwear choice was another common theme seen in those with crazier styles. Billie Eilish topped off a bold vintage Burberry outfit with a white bonnet that featured a glittery veil that fell down in front of her face. The end result was like a high-fashion beekeeper.

But this wasn’t even the wildest accessory. Lizzo carried possibly the smallest purse of all time, holding a super miniature Valentino bag that had social media buzzing.

From over-the-top hats to kitschy ensembles, keep scrolling to see the wackiest looks from the 2019 AMAs.