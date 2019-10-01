American Eagle is known for its high-quality jeans and comfy-cozy apparel, but now, the brand is entering the beauty and wellness space, full speed ahead. Enter, MOOD, the brand’s new collection of genderless CBD-infused personal care products for bath and body.

Forever 21 Still in Business Despite Filing for Bankruptcy

The cruelty-free line was created exclusively for AEO Inc. by Green Growth Brand, a wellness-focused cannabis retail company. The first collection — available now! — includes 45 100% hemp-derived CBD products: body lotion, hand cream, face oil, muscle balm, lip salve, bath bombs sugar scrub, foaming face wash, aromatherapy oil and pillow mist. What more could you need, really?

The products are available in six different scents — each of which is meant to help you achieve a specific mood. For example: There’s a scent that’s infused with soft lavender to combat restlessness, one that contains citrus to help you stay focused and a fresh eucalyptus scent to keep you calm.

Interestingly enough, there’s also a warm vanilla-infused scent for when you’re feeling angry and a cool coconut scent for when you’re approaching burnout. And for all of you who stay awake into the night, there’s a lavender-infused option named “zZz” so you can skip the melatonin. Score!

The Stunning Outfits Meghan Markle Wore on Her Royal Tour of South Africa

Earlier this month, American Eagle’s CEO Jay Schottenstein teased that the brand was coming out with a CBD-infused line. “We’ve done some customer research it’s been very positive,” he said. “We think this is a big opportunity for us to get into the beauty business.” The brand is confident that the new launch will attract wellness lovers of Generation Z, and, well, anyone who likes the buzzy ingredient in their self-care routine.

Keep scrolling for your first look at some of the products from the mood-boosting collection.