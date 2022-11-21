Kelly Rowland is our motivation! The singer owned the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20.

The “Like This” artist, 41, was a must-see at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, dazzling photographers in an animal print gown by Nicolas Jebran. The figure-flattering number came from the label’s spring 2022 collection and featured a strapless construction and a daring high slit. The dress also featured gathered fabric at the waist and a cascading train. Rowland paired the sexy piece with latex gloves and black pointed-toe pumps.

For her glam, the Merry Liddle Christmas actress — who presented the Favorite Male Artist award during Sunday’s ceremony — sported dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks and vibrant red lips. She had her hair styled in a blunt bob.

Leg-baring looks were a hit on the carpet. Carrie Underwood also showed off her limbs in a multicolored sparkly dress by Tony Ward. The glitzy ensemble draped her body and exposed her thighs. Ari Lennox followed suit in an aqua-colored creation by Aliétte. The dress featured slits at her hips, revealing both of her legs. Joan Smalls, meanwhile, turned heads in a champagne-esque design by LaQuan Smith that was equipped with a wrap skirt.

Aside from the fashion, music’s biggest stars graced the AMAs stage with dazzling performances and touching tributes. Lionel Richie will be honored with the Icon Award as Underwood — who lost Favorite Female Country Artist to Taylor Swift — Anitta and more belted out their greatest hits.

Beyoncé, Adele, Drake, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd and Swift, 32, are all up for the coveted Artist of the Year award, and Latto and Steve Lacy have been nominated for New Artist of the Year.

The “Ivy” singer — who holds the record for most AMAs wins of all time and most Artist of the Year awards — released her record Midnights in October. The album, however, is not the one under consideration at this year’s event as the eligibility period ended on September 22. Instead, her November 2021 project, Red (Taylor’s Version), is up for recognition.

Wayne Brady hosted the monumental 50th annual awards show.

Keep scrolling to see Kelly Rowland’s 2022 AMAs red carpet look: