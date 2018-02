Taraji P. Henson, Halsey, Heidi Klum, and Rachel Brosnahan were just a few of the celebs who attended the AmFar Gala, in support of AIDS research, on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 in New York City. The ladies went dressed in their bests — from shimmering, jeweled embellished gowns to risky thigh-high slits see the best looks of the night below!