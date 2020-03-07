Red Carpet Angela Bassett Is a Fashion Legend: See Her 11 Best Red Carpet Looks By Rachel LeWinter March 7, 2020 MediaPunch/Shutterstock 11 6 / 11 March 22 In a shimmering Missoni jumpsuit and $155 Alexis Bittar danglers. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP The Perfect Tequila For When You're Stuck At Home All Week! More News