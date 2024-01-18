Aubrey Plaza is funny and fashionable.

The actress — who has made fans laugh since she first appeared on Parks and Recreation — also has a reputation of turning heads on the red carpet.

Plaza’s style aesthetic can be categorized as classic as she leans on textures and silhouettes that are timeless and flattering — but she isn’t afraid of a little drama. At the 2023 Met Gala, she rocked a one-shoulder Stella McCartney dress featuring cutouts over her chest and hips that were outlined by a sparkly silver rope.

Plaza accessorized with black leather gloves and diamond jewelry. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in an updo with her curtain bangs framing her face. For glam, she donned bold winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and pink lips.

Plaza again stunned in a cutout design while attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2023. At the ceremony, the White Lotus alum wore a bronze Michael Kors dress featuring a halter neckline, a cutout over her chest and a thigh-high slit.

Keep scrolling to see Plaza’s most fabulous fashion moments through the years: