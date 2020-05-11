How Your Fave Beauty Brands Are Fighting COVID-19

Beauty News Beauty Brands Doing the Absolute Most to Fight COVID-19, From Donating N95 Face Masks to Generous Sums of Money By Marisa Petrarca May 11, 2020 Courtesy of Jafra 81 1 / 81 Jafra The company launched its own hand sanitizer to donate to 4,000 medical facilities. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Reviewers Say This Face Mask Is Super Comfortable! Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Kristin Cavallari Drinks This ‘Master Antioxidant’ Every Morning More News