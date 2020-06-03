How These 18 Beauty Brands Are Supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement

Vintner’s Daughter

“As a first step we have donated to several incredible organizations that have long been working to put an end to racial injustice,” wrote the brand in an Instagram post on June 1. “Please know these are not one-time donations, but the beginning of a lasting partnerships, to offer sustained support for the work of bringing about needed change: Black Lives Matter @blklivesmatter, Color of Change @colorofchange, NAACP @naacp, Black Mamas Matter @blackmamasmatter and Black Futures Lab @blackfutureslab.”