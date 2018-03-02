The mark of a true supermodel is as follows: you wear not one but two fabulous (and stylistically opposite) outfits in one day, and you don’t even bat an eyelash at the frigid weather that might deter the average human from trying look chic. In other words: Bella Hadid. The younger of the supermodel-sibling-wunderkinds stepped out in Paris on Thursday, March 1, wearing two different outfits throughout the day.

The first was a prim and proper Dior Pre-Fall tweed dress paired with a canvas Dior bag and Dior lace up cage boots and Andy Wolf slim-frame glasses and leather gloves to give the ensemble the perfect finishing touch.

Then, following her appearance on the catwalk for the label Off-White, Hadid strut her stuff out of the show wearing an athleisure-meets-urban-equestrian outfit complete with lace-up leggings, a satin puffer vest, a crisp white blouse, black sneakers and the same Andy Wolf frames from earlier in the day.

