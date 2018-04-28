Talk about instant gratification! There’s a reason why every celeb in Hollywood uses sheet masks. The cloth or cellulose patches soaked in anti-aging ingredients fill in fine lines, plump up skin and brighten the complexion in record time. Jordana Brewster told Us she swears by them, Jessica Chastain and Mindy Kaling have posted pictures of themselves wearing sheet masks to their Instagram accounts and Emma Stone even prepped for the Golden Globes wearing a lip mask, as evidenced in a pic by her makeup pro (and BFF) Rachel Goodwin.

Here’s how they work: the ingredients that sheet masks are laced with are delivered deeply and quickly thanks to patch technology, which creates a barrier above skin. This barrier helps infuse actives while keeping skin moist. The result? A plump, dewy complexion in mere minutes, no needles or lasers needed (read: no downtime!) or budget spent visiting a cosmetic dermatologist or medi-spa.

Scroll through to see the coolest new masks on the market!