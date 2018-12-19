While you’ve likely been up to your eyeballs shopping for everyone on your holiday gift lists, there is one thing you should treat yourself to this year: a new pair of cozy PJs. Whether it’s part of your family’s tradition to wear new pajamas on Christmas Eve or you are just looking for an excuse to get something cozy, there are plenty of super cute sleep sets, nightgowns and loungewear to help you indulge in a bit of R&R in style.

From styling in a matching long-sleeve set (here's looking at you, tartan two-piece) to snuggling in a plush onesie, there is no wrong way to cozy on up — preferably by a fireplace — this holiday. Keep scrolling for our favorite holiday and Christmas pajamas!