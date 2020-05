Sonrei Sea Clearly SPF 50

When I first heard about this clear gel sunscreen, I assumed it was too good to be true — but now, I’m addicted. It has everything you could want in a broad spectrum sunscreen (reef-safe! good for kids! non-comedogenic!) but my favorite thing about it is that it feels like a hydrating moisturizer as opposed to a greasy SPF. Yep, it actually feels good to layer on. -Marisa Petrarca, Beauty and Style Editor

$25, sonreiskin.com