C’est chic! Now that Paris Fashion Week has come to a close, we’re still dreaming about the standout looks for fall-winter 2019 — like the bright highlighter-green hues showcased on the Nina Ricci and Vivenne Westwood runways and the checkerboard prints featured at the Loewe and Balenciaga shows.

And as always, the Parisians never disappoint. (After all, it’s the home to Chanel and Louis Vuitton, and birthplace of French stunner Marion Cotillard!) Between their en-pointe — ahem, on-point — street style and risky fashion choices, the people of France just know how to do it right. And especially when it comes to beauty.

There’s je ne sais quoi that comes to mind when we think of French beauty. From Parisian-girl regimens to their perfect, lineless skin and signature bright red pout, it’s no wonder everyone looks to French ladies as their beauty inspo. Just imagine what their famous pharmacies look like! (It’s a skincare, haircare and makeup junkie’s dream come true.) Unlike American drugstores, which are filled to the brim with endless amount of products, the French pharmacie is a beauty haven that carries miracle products like the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré.

And we Americans can easily cop that signature European look here in the states. “I think Parisian girls are exactly like all the girls in the world,” French designer Isabel Marant previously explained to Us Weekly. Her pro tip: always stay confident, and aim to keep color on either eyes or lips, but not both: “That would be too much!”

Thankfully, you don’t need to book a flight to the City of Light to get skin and hair just like theirs. Here are the best made-in-France products you need to be using for a signature Parisian glam.