Hollywood’s biggest names jetted to London to celebrate film and fashion at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. Jessica Chastain, Vanessa Kirby and more dazzled Us with vibrant gowns, skintight frocks and tailored suits.

At the premiere of The Good Nurse, Chastain lit up the red carpet in an orange Roland Mouret design. The figure-hugging gown featured a plunging neckline, a ruched bodice and a sexy slit. The actress completed the look with dangling diamond earrings and strappy platform heels. She styled her signature red tresses in loose waves.

Kirby also delivered drama, donning a little black dress from Schiaparelli at a screening of The Son. The strapless frock featured a protruding detail at the waist and a fitted silhouette. She gave the look the perfect pop with a bold red lip and had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

Black dresses had a major moment at the festival, with Jodie Turner-Smith and Jennifer Lawrence also sporting the timeless hue on the carpet.

For the Causeway viewing, Lawrence served up old Hollywood glamour in a pearl-dotted Del Core gown that featured floor-length sheer sleeves. Turner-Smith, for her part, showed off some skin at the Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truth premiere in a cutout look by Christopher Kane. The sexy number included openings at the Queen & Slim star’s chest, waist and knees.

Turner-Smith blessed Us with an additional red carpet moment at the White Noise event. The U.K. native looked like a stunning piece of armor in gold-plated Balmain Couture gown that featured pointed sleeves. She finalized the metallic piece with eye-catching purple buzz cut.

The BFI London Film Festival is an annual event that runs for two weeks every October in partnership with the British Film Institute. The event screens over 300 films, documentaries and shorts. The 2022 celebration took over the U.K. from October 5 to October 16.